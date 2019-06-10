The Destin Library will present a concert with Anna Moo at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the library’s Calhoun Room. The concert is in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program: A Universe of Stories!

Anna Moo, of Good Moos Productions is an award winning songwriter, recording artist, and entertainer for children and families. Anna’s concerts are fun and exciting, very educational, and include audience participation. Anna Moo takes her audience around the world with multicultural songs, colorful international costumes and characters, and extraordinary musicianship.

This is a free event for all ages. Seating will be limited and on a first-come basis. If you have questions, call the library at 850-837-8572.