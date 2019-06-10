To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Gold & Motion at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

July 3: Luke Langford Band

July 10: Forrest Williams Band

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Art Display at the Destin Library

The Destin Library continues its support of local artists with an exhibition of watercolors and colored pencil drawings by Carol Pinnel in the library through July 1. A resident of Niceville, Pinnel taught elementary school art and designed graphic art and painted murals for Fairfax County schools in Virginia. She has exhibited her work at the Arts and Design Society gallery in Fort Walton Beach and at Northwest Florida State College. Her work has also been featured in the ADSO calendar and has twice graced the cover of the Emerald Coast’s Life’s a Beach magazine. About her art, Pinnel says, “When we returned to the Emerald Coast after traveling around the US with the Air Force, watercolor just seemed to be the natural medium to showcase our beautiful beaches.” For more information, call 837-8572.

Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursdays happen every Thursday at HarborWalk Village kicking off with a Vintage Flyover at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of Deja Vu as they rock the HarborWalk Village main stage starting at 7 p.m. June 13. After the concert, watch fireworks at 9 p.m. followed by Firespinning.

June 20: Sun, Surf and Sand (Beach Boys tribute)

June 27: Modern Eldorados

July 11: British Invasion

July 18: Flash Flood

July 25: Modern Eldorados

Aug. 1: Girls Rock

Aug. 8: Modern Eldorados

Aug. 15: All That and a Bag of Chips (90's Music)

Paddle on Lake Powell

Camp Helen State Park Ranger staff lead a 90-minute paddle on Lake Powell to learn about the history, natural communities and wildlife that make this Florida water so unique and important. This guided kayak tour will be enjoyable for individuals, families and groups. All levels of experience are welcome. Dates are 9-11 a.m. June 13 and 27 and July 11 and 25. Space is limited. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at least 24 hours prior to tour at 850-233-5059. Cash only fee includes watercraft rental, life jacket, paddle, and a donation to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Entrance fees into the Park are waived. Watercraft and gear from outside the park are not permitted. Be sure to bring sun protection and drinking water. Single kayak is $30 and tandem kayak is $40.

Concerts in the Village

Back to Avalon, Nashville's premier Heart tribute band, gives a highly energetic, power-packed, amazing show at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15 per adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12..

• June 20: Monsters of Yacht, a Yacht Rock Tribute Band, delivers rocking recreations of songs from the 70's & 80's by artists like Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers and others.

• June 27: The Maxx "We Were Funky" is back by popular demand with energetic choreography and Eclectic sound with classic oldies and today's pop music.

• Sept. 12: Rust & Gold, the most authentic sounding tribute band to Neil Young and Crazy Horse capturing the essence of Neil Young's vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and electric sound.

• Sept. 19: Casey Kearney is a fresh take on the country music scene with low heart-felt ballads to upbeat crowd favorites and playful melodies.

• Sept. 26: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers enjoy making people smile and having a good time and will arrive in their movie authentic Bluesmobile.

• Oct. 3: Déjà vu delivers a wide range of music from Motown, R&B and classic rock though today's best hits with finesse and energy that leave audiences wanting more.

• Oct. 10: Forrest Williams Band will cover a variety of music, blending an acoustic guitar and harmonica as they take the stage for the concert series finale.

Theatre Thursdays

Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Rock the Docks

Make this summer a hit with a free concert at HarborWalk Village at 7 p.m. June 15 with Flash Flood. On-site parking is $10.

June 22: The Good Lookings

June 29: John Hart Project

July 6: Luke Langford

July 13: Los Locos

July 20: The HooDoos

July 27: Ben Loftin and the Family

Aug. 3: Tyler Mac Band

Aug. 10: Horseshoe Kitty

Aug. 17: The Shakedown

Fundraiser

A Bed 4 Me Foundation and Twisted Grape host a wine tasting featuring five wines, tapas, raffle items and a wine pull from 3-5 p.m. June 15. Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased at www.abed4me.org or at Twisted Grape, 1193 B N Eglin Parkway in Shalimar.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free film "Sharktale" at 8 p.m. June 16.

June 23: Mary Poppins Returns

June 30: Sing

July 7: Paddington 2

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society features the acrylic paintings of award-winning Michael Lunsford during June in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

Sunset Dinner Cruise for Father’s Day

Dad is the guest of honor on the Solaris Father’s Day Sunset Dinner Cruise from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 16. The price, including a three-hour cruise and meal, is $79/adult, $38/child and $20 for children under 3. Boarding begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Baytowne Marina at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required online at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Monday Movie Nights

Bring the family to HarborWalk Village at 8 p.m. June 17 to enjoy the free movie "Gnomeo & Juliet" on the Main Stage. On-site parking is $10.

June 24: Trolls

July 1: Shrek

July 8: Despicable Me

July 15: Tinkerbell

July 22: The Bee Movie

July 29: The Princess and the Frog

Aug. 5: Open Season

Aug. 12: Big Hero 6

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/comedy "The Old Man & the Gun" at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his audacious escape from Sam Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Fat Tuesday Parade

Every Tuesday during the summer HarborWalk Village transforms into “The Big Easy" with floats, colorful costumes, street performers, and float riders tossing handfuls of beads and swag from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music from Fais Do Do on the main stage before the parade. Parade rolls at 8:30. On-site parking is $10. Purchase tickets to ride in a Summer Fat Tuesday Parade at https://www.eventliveus.com/community/harborwalk-village.

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

Held June 19-23 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. Nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public.

Ballet at Twilight

Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works,at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park. This popular outdoor production will feature new and established works performed by NFB dancers and international guest artists, including four pieces that recently premiered in the company's New Moves program.

ADSO’s “Still Life as It Happens” Show

From July 2 through Aug. 2, the Arts and Design Society is hosting its “Still Life as It Happens” Show, featuring art, in any medium, that captures a moment frozen in time, including people or animals caught in action. A reception is scheduled for Friday, July 12, from 6-8 pm. A special feature of the reception will be a Battle of the Brushes, a fun competition in which those who enter must turn out a painting of the same subject in 45 minutes. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 pm, and Saturday, 1-4 pm, and is located at the Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-244-1271 or visit http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Smoke on the Coast

The Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at Destin Commons with family entertainment and live music. At 5:30 p.m. BBQ aficionados can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and BBQ groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners with over $85,000 in donations benefiting local charities. Stop by for family fun activities including an Independence Day firework extravaganza.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.