BayView Private Wealth, a boutique wealth management firm founded by Mark Dutram, has announced its affiliation with RFG Advisory, LLC.

“Mark is a forward-thinker” said Bobby White, founder and CEO of RFG Advisory. “He has a bold vision to deliver a customized state-of-the-art experience that resonates with clients.”

“Becoming independent is the right step at this point in my career,” Dutram said, “and being affiliated with RFG gives me absolute confidence in our ability to build exceptional client relationships and to grow our company.”

Dutram has more than 25 years in the industry helping meet the financial, retirement and investment planning needs of families, business owners, and professionals. Holding nationally recognized certifications as a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor, he and his team differentiate themselves by delivering comprehensive financial planning and a private approach to asset management, BayView is committed to changing how clients experience wealth management on the Emerald Coast.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark and his team to RFG,” said RFG President Shannon Spotswood. “Mark understands the value of technology and shares our passion for serving clients, making this a perfect fit for all stakeholders.”

“Client expectations for working with a financial advisor are changing and we embrace that. Providing guidance on a broad range of topics and leveraging technology helps us deepen our client relationships,” Dutram said. “I couldn’t be more excited about how we will work with our families and the benefits they will gain from our partnership with RFG.”

BayView Wealth Advisor Jonathan Slater and Client Relationship Manager Sarah Chartier will also join the RFG Advisory team with Dutram.