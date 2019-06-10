SANTA ROSA BEACH — Business owner, Levin Bracken, has announced that Bracken Law, P.A. will be expanding into Santa Rosa Beach with a second office at 2930 West County Highway 30A, Suite 210, fondly known as the Draper J building in Blue Mountain Beach.

The new Bracken Law, P.A. location will service the 30A and Santa Rosa Beach markets. Bracken Law practices in the areas of real estate closings, title insurance, real estate litigation, general civil litigation, business law, and estate planning. Bracken and his team maintain a high level of service to their clients, focusing on attention to detail, responsiveness, accessibility, and good communication — the hallmarks of successful representation in legal matters of any sort.

Bracken Law, P.A. will continue to provide the service its clients expect in the Destin, Miramar Beach, and Niceville area at its location at 12273 Emerald Coast Parkway, Suite 107, in Miramar Beach.

Bracken Law, P.A. was originally formed in 2013 after Bracken worked as a litigation attorney at a Destin law firm for seven years and also served as a closing attorney for the firm’s affiliated title company. He has experience representing an array of clients in state, federal, and appellate courts as well as valuable knowledge in the title industry from his time representing buyers, sellers, and financial institutions on both residential and commercial closings.

Bracken Law, P.A. will celebrate the official opening of its newest location with a grand opening party including a ribbon cutting with the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and rooftop reception on Wednesday, June 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will offer hors d’oeuvres by Signature Catering of 30A, cold brews by Idyll Hounds Brewing Company, live music and more.

To learn more about Bracken Law, P.A. visit www.brackenlawpa.com or call 850-792-2677.