Name: Judith Marie England

Duty: Queen’s Loving Daughter Train Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of Chris and Beck England, Honor Guard LVIII, Honor Guard LXIV, and Queen of the Krewe of Bowlegs LXV; sister of Renee England, Princess LXIV, and Ann Elise England, Queen’s Sunflower Train Bearer LXIII and Queen’s Loving Daughter Train Bearer LXV. Judith Marie also served as Queen LXII, Tracy McMorrow’s, Cross Bearer.

Interesting Facts: rising fifth grader at Liza Jackson Preparatory School who loves acting, horses, photography, spending time with friends, dreaming up new businesses she hopes to open one day and working with her mom.

Name: Ann Elise England

Duty: Queen’s Loving Daughter Train Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of Chris and Beck England, Honor Guard LVIII, Honor Guard LXIV, and Queen of the Krewe of Bowlegs LXV; sister of Renee England, Princess LXIV, and Judith Marie England, Queen’s Cross Bearer LXII and Queen’s Loving Daughter Train Bearer LXV. Ann Elise also served as Queen LXIII, Ashley Siner’s, Sunflower Train Bearer.

Interesting Facts: rising fourth grader at Northwest Florida Ballet Academie’, loves dressing up in costumes, playing with dolls, building with Legos, spending time with friends and snuggling with her mom.

Name: Mac Simpson

Duty: Queen’s Crown Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Jon David and Courtney Simpson, Honor Guard LIX (59) and Honor Guard LXV (65); brother of Sara Beth Simpson, Children of the Court LXIV; grandson of David and Sally Simpson, Honor Guard XXIX (29); godson of Chris and Beck England, Honor Guard LVIII (58), Honor Guard LXIV (64), and Queen of Bowlegs LXV (65)

Interesting Facts: rising pre-kindergartener at Montessori Learning Center, future “Aubie” the Tiger; Paw Patrol connoisseur and can identify every construction vehicle known to man. He enjoys swimming, boating, going to Auburn football games, and being a mischievous middle child to his older sister Sara Beth, 6, and younger brother, Joseph, 1.

Name: Charlotte Ryann LeBlanc

Duty: Queen’s Medallion Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of Ross and Brianne LeBlanc who served on Honor Guard 62 for Captain Gerry Chalker.

Interesting Facts: rising first-grader at Liza Jackson Preparatory School, loves to play with her little sister, swim and be outside.

Name: Hannah Catherine Lysaght

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of John and Maureena Lysaght, Honor Guard 64

Interesting Facts: entering her last year at Liza Jackson Prepatory School, loves to swim and cook, loves Florida State and wants to be an elementary school teacher.

Name: Charles Thomas "CT" Roland

Duty: Captain’s Flag Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Garrett and Erin B. Roland and great nephew to Buddy and Cindy Carter, Captain Billy LXV. Buddy and Cindy served on Honor Guard XLIII.

Interesting Facts: rising pre-K at Pleasant Home School in Andalusia, Alabama; enjoys being on the farm, riding the Polaris, going fishing, feeding the cows, riding the horses and farming with his daddy; also enjoys watching dinosaur movies, playing with LEGO’s and swimming at the beach.

Name: Jacob “Jake” Ryan Bunnell

Duty: Lackey’s Big Al Carrier

Bowlegs Heritage: son of James E. Bunnell Jr. and Erin Blumer Bunnell, esq. Erin was Crown Bearer for Queen of Bowlegs XXXI, Susan Johnson, Train Bearer for Jean P. Blumer, Queen of Bowlegs XXXVII, and Princess for Captain Billy Bowlegs XL, Scotty Foster and Queen of Bowlegs XL, Cissy Brown; grandson of Dr. Philip W. Blumer, Captain Billy Bowlegs XLVI and First Mate for Captain Billy Bowlegs XLI, C.L. “Chuck” Ingram and Queen of Bowlegs XLI, Marie Johnson and Mrs. Jean P. Blumer, Queen of Bowlegs XXXVII and First Mistress for Captain Billy Bowlegs XLI, C.L. ”Chuck” Ingram and Queen of Bowlegs XLI, Marie Johnson.

Interesting Facts: enjoys throwing balls, playing with trucks and eating pizza and seafood; wants to be just like his daddy when he grows up.

Name: Blakeley Nicole Mayville

Duty: Bearer of the Top 6 Pom Poms

Bowlegs Heritage: granddaughter of Captain Billy Lll Michael Gates and Cindy Gates; daughter of Jeremiah and Callie Mayville; her mother, Callie Mayville, and Aunts Lynnlee Stanford, Sarah Gates, and Mary Gates all served as Princesses in previous Courts.

Interesting Facts: rising Plew Elementary School kindergartner, loves crafting, swimming, playing softball, soccer, tumbling, dancing, Disney, playing with her cousins, shopping and spending time with her family.

Name: Maddox Logan Clarno

Duty: Captain’s Proclamation Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: treasure chest bearer for Captain LXIV; son of Stephen and Holly Clarno, Honor Guard LXII, and great-grandson of the late Edward and Dorothy Clarno, Honor Guard XII.

Interesting Facts: rising second grader at South Side Primary, enjoys playing football and swimming.

Name: Rustin Jayce Clarno

Duty: Captain’s Proclamation Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Stephen and Holly Clarno, Honor Guard LXII; great-grandson of the late Edward and Dorothy Clarno, Honor Guard XII.

Interesting Facts: youngest COC member, loves being outside and playing with his big brother.

Name: Brooks Coleman Tinsley

Duty: Queen’s Cross Bearer

Bowleg’s Heritage: son of Kent and Mary Tinsley, Honor Guard LVI (56); brother of William Tinsley, Captain Billy LIX (59) Don Hutson's Compass Bearer; and grandson of William "Herb" and Dolly Tinsley, 1st Mate and Mistress XXX (30), Captain Billy XXXVI (36).

Interesting Facts: rising first-grader at Liza Jackson Preparatory School, enjoys baseball, soccer and playing Fortnite.

Name: Jameson LeFrank Dewrell

Duty: Bearer of the Queen’s Colonel Reb

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Bobby & Cathy Dewrell, Honor Guard LXIII

Interesting Facts: rising seventh-grader at Liza Jackson Preparatory School, enjoys playing the drums, performing in school plays and listening to music.

Name: Hayden Diden

Duty: Captain’s Sword Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son to Jason Diden and Jillian Cahoon Diden, Princess for Captain Billy 50, Tim Ray and Queen Jaciel Robbins; great nephew to Walter Frederick “Buddy” Carter and Cindy Carter, Captain Billy LXV, and Honor Guard for Captain Billy XLIII, Samuel B. Burkett and Queen, Kathleen P. Dlabal; great-grandson to late Frederick Carter and Phyllis Carter who were both on several Honor Guards to include Captain Billy Malcom Crotzer and “Boota” Walker XII, Captain Billy Chris A. Johnson Jr. and Adelaide Harris XXIX and Captain Billy Ralph D. Fallon and Martha Kilpatrick XXXII

Interesting Facts: rising third-grader at Wartburg Central Elementary School, plays travel baseball for Bats 7U, enjoys basketball and is a Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves fan.

Name: Caiden Dlabal

Duty: Bearer of the First Mistress’ Combat Boots

Bowlegs Heritage: grandson of the late Captain Billy Bowlegs XLVII Thomas Dlabal MD and Queen of Bowlegs XLIII, Kathy Dlabal; father Matthew Dlabal was a past Child of the Court and a Privateer.

Interesting Facts: 4 years old, will be in VPK, loves to play with his super heroes and build with Legos, is very excited to be a pirate for this year's Krewe.

Name: Carly Elizabeth Parker

Duty: First Mistress’ Perfume Bottle Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of Alan and Polly Parker who served on Honor Guard 59; sister of Alex Parker, Children of the Court 61, and JT Parker, Privateer 62.

Interesting facts: rising sixth-grader at Liza Jackson Preparatory School, loves composing and performing dance, gymnastics, art and creative writing.

Name: Darrington Gates Marshall (goes by “Gates” or the nickname bestowed upon him by Captain Billy LIII Brock Fisher of “Boomer”)

Duty: First Mate’s Flight Helmet Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Jason and Kay Marshall of Lilburn, Georgia; grandson of Captain Billy LV, Bruce Marshall, and Debbie Marshall. Bruce and Debbie were the First Mate and Mistress for Captain Billy LIII Brock Fisher and served on the Honor Guard for Captain Billy XLV, Dick Roberts.

Interesting Facts: rising eighth-grader at Trickum Middle School in Lilburn with straight A’s, loves being outdoors, is an avid snow skier of double black diamonds, enjoys fishing and hiking Colorado’s 14’ers in the summer; sleeps, eats and breathes soccer and is the high scorer on his team.

Name: Harrison Bryce Gosnell

Duty: First Mate’s Commando Hat Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: son of Andrew and Mandi Gosnell, Honor Guard LX. Mandi was a Princess for Captain Billy XLI, Chuck Ingram and Queen Marie Johnson; and served as a Train Bearer for Queen XXXVII, Jeannie Blumer. Harrison is grandson of Jim and Jo Brechin, who served on the Honor Guard for Captain Billy XXXVI, Herb Tinsley and Queen Carlee Foster.

Interesting Facts: rising VPK, likes playing basketball, soccer, T-ball, football, building Legos and spending time with his family and friends, also enjoys going to Disney World and Auburn football and basketball games. War Eagle!

Name: Lexi Blumer

Duty: Captain’s Shell Bearer

Bowlegs Heritage: daughter of Heath and Vashti Blumer, and granddaughter of Phil and Jeanie Blumer, Captain Billy 46 and Queen 37, and First Mate and First Mistress 41.

Interesting Facts: rising third-grader at Antioch Elementary, a Girl Scout for three years, enjoys softball, basketball, soccer and riding her training horse, Dolly; favorite hobbies include drawing, boating and scalloping.