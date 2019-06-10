NICEVILLE — Boating Industry Magazine recently announced and published its list of 2019 “Women Making Waves” recipients that recognizes top women working in the U.S. recreational boating industry.

Emerald Coast Marine Group Vice President Keri Doscher was among the elite group of 25 leading women in the marine industry honored for outstanding achievements.

“Keri was nominated by a peer and selected by the Boating Industry editorial staff as one of the 25 honorees for this year’s recognition from over 100 nominations,” said Adam Quandt, Boating Industry Magazine managing editor. “Keri has worked her way across and up the ladder in the marine industry and shows no signs of slowing down on continued success in her role with Emerald Coast Marine Group.”

Doscher has spent 19 years in the marine industry, launching initially during college as a sales and marketing assistant with Chaparral and Robalo Boats in Georgia. Upon graduation, she accepted a management position with a major retailer in Destin, where she served as marketing director and later as business manager. She left that company in 2015 to become partner in a newly formed retail dealership, Emerald Coast Marine Group (ECMG), where she serves as vice president. ECMG is a fast-growing, full-service marine organization headquartered in Niceville/Destin with a second location recently opened in Orange Beach, Ala.

In addition to her full-time work with Emerald Coast Marine, Doscher serves on the national board of directors for the Marine Retailers Association of America. She is also engaged in a national 20 Group with a select group of boating industry dealership colleagues.

“All of us at Emerald Coast Marine are so very proud of Keri’s selection and distinction as a top woman working in the boating industry,” said ECMG President Shawn Talpey. “She’s an exceptionally hard worker, highly committed to the industry and her team, and is very deserving of this prestigious recognition.”