TALLAHASSEE — If you’re a Floridian over 21 years old and have any interest in recreational marijuana, you’ll want to hear this. Florida lawmakers have filed a bill that could legalize marijuana in the state for adults 21 and over, Orlando Weekly reports.

The bill, HB 1117, was filed Tuesday by Miami Beach Rep. Michael Grieco and Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Under the bill, anyone over 21 will be able to “use, possess and transport” up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana along with pot accessories, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If the bill passes, cannabis connoisseurs will soon be able to grow their own plants and keep the “fruits” of their labor.

So why is this happening now?

Recreational marijuana is already legal in 10 states and the representatives who filed the Florida bill are saying the change will create a path toward a “revenue-generating structure” of the green herb in the Sunshine State.

“It’s coming one way or another, either by a 2020/2022 ballot measure or from us here in the legislature. ... Colorado has collected over one billion dollars in taxes from marijuana sales since 2014, so imagine what bigger, sunnier Florida could do,” Grieco said in a statement.