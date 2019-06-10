Pascalli Kitchen has all kinds of yummy takeout-style items that include pizza, salads, sandwiches, tacos and tons of baked goods.

MIRAMAR BEACH — A new takeout eatery is making waves on Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach.

Local chefs Rich and Kim Pascalli opened Pascalli Kitchen last month at 1866 Scenic Gulf Drive Suite C next to Bad Ass Coffee. The restaurant offers an assortment of to-go dishes like New York-style pizza, salads, sandwiches, tacos and lots of baked goods.

"My husband is a chef and I'm a baker," Kim said Tuesday. "I met him at a wedding he was catering and I was providing the wedding cake. We got married two years ago and have continued catering in the area. Now we opened this place and it's been amazing."

Pascalli Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Some of the recommended dishes are the key lime pies for $20 whole, quarter of the pie cheese pizza slices for $4.50 and a turkey wrap for $14.

"It's grab and go for people who want to take it out to the beach or for people who are on their lunch breaks and want to call ahead to have it ready for them," Kim said. "In the future we hope to have more of a sit down location. This is just our practice spot. We'll get everything going and get everyone learning the menu and how to make it correctly."