Jim and Barry Johnson

Jim Johnson was born into a military family and served in the Air Force for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. He earned his MBA specializing in financial management from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. His last assignment was Eglin Air Force Base, and he has lived in the area since 1995. His favorite pastime is cooking with wine, jazz and big knives.

Barry Johnson began her life as the daughter of an Air Force pilot. She graduated from Florida State University with a double major in French and Spanish and later earned a master’s degree from Florida Atlantic University in clinical social work. She is a retired foreign language instructor and serves on the board of the Mental Health Association. Her parents were members of Bowlegs in the '70s and '80s.

Their paths crossed when they met in 2013. They were married in 2015 and they share five children — Katey, Danielle, Taylor, Rebecca and Alex — and soon to be eight grandchildren. They love to travel, and Barry loves to entertain because Jim does all the cooking.

Robert and Jeanne Naini

Robert and Jeanne Naini moved from Arlington, Texas, to the Emerald Coast in 2017 to be closer to family and longtime friends. They recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. They have two dogs that they raised from pups.

Robert Naini is a construction materials consultant and real estate investor from Dallas. He completed his mechanical engineering degree and MBA at the University of Texas at Arlington and started two companies about five years ago, that he still manages — Spray Foam Advisor and 9E Investments. In Robert's free time, he enjoys movies, board games with friends and family, and water activities. He is also an avid disc golfer, and from time to time, you might see him at a poker or craps table.

Jeanne Naini, formerly Jeanne Pitts, was born and raised in Fort Walton Beach. She is an alumna of Choctawhatchee High School and completed her degree in psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. Jeanne divides her time between working part-time at Sam's Club and managing her online sales and arts & crafts business — Wax Impressions. She finds the greatest joy in bargain hunting and adventurous vacations, like snow skiing, zip-lining and white-water rafting.

Clark and Mary Reid

Clark and Mary Reid have lived in Shalimar since 1981. Clark and Mary graduated from high school in Tampa, where they met.

Clark graduated with a degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida and earned graduate degrees from the University of Arkansas in chemistry and the University of West Florida in software engineering. Mary graduated from the University of Arkansas and earned a graduate Ed. S. degree from the University of West Florida. She earned a graduate Counseling degree from Troy State University.

After retiring from the Air Force after 26 years, Clark went to work for TYBRIN Corp., a local defense contractor, and is consulting for Humphreys & Associates, a nationally known management consulting firm. Mary has been involved with education her entire career and is a school counselor at Wright Elementary School. Clark and Mary have one grown daughter, who is married and living in North Carolina.

Keith and Trish Clark

Keith Clark, also known as Senior, grew up in Lake Blackshear, Georgia. Upon graduation from Americus High School, he attended Auburn University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation management and was a pilot and flight instructor. He and his wife moved to Shalimar in 1972, and he worked in the mortgage business as well as in the construction industry. He expanded his horizons by moving to Georgia where he developed and built motels, shopping centers, apartments and storage projects. He has now returned to Florida where he is focusing on real estate development.

Trish grew up in Pensacola then embarked on her lifelong love of learning. Although she started college at FSU, she ultimately graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Auburn University. She later received master's degrees in child development and counseling from Troy State and one in administration and supervision from University of West Florida. She is a happily retired teacher and spends her time singing with the Sugar Beach A Cappella Chorus, the C Waves quartet, and the chancel choir at Crosspoint Church in Niceville. She enjoys playing cards with her bridge buddies, being on the water and traveling. She is a longtime member and a past queen of the Fort Walton Beach Mardi Gras Club.

They have called Shalimar their home since moving to the area in 1972 where they raised their children, Kim and Keith, and now enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, Trent and Kyle.

J. Mark and Debbie Fisher

J. Mark and Debbie Fisher are longtime residents of Fort Walton Beach. They met when they were 8 years old in the Panama Canal Zone while both of their parents were in the Air Force. Their parents were best friends, and they vacationed together while growing up. Mark and Debbie graduated from Florida State University and have been married for over 37 years.

Mark is an estate planning lawyer with offices in Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Panama City. He hosted a weekly radio talk-show out of Pensacola for over 25 years. Mark lectures on estate planning topics throughout Florida and has written three books — "Estate Planning for Florida Residents," "Spending Grandma’s Inheritance" and "How to Administer a Florida Trust." Debbie is a property manager and is a city ambassador for Zilis, the largest distributor of CBD full spectrum hemp health products in the nation.

Mark and Debbie have three children — Blake, Bentley and Blaire — who all graduated from Choctawhatchee High School and are all married to exceptional people. They have seven grandchildren. They love water sports, traveling and entertaining, and, most importantly, spending time with their growing family.

Brad and Krista Bowman

Brad Bowman is from a small town in Central Illinois and Krista is a Niceville High School graduate. After high school, Krista moved to Fort Worth, Texas, for a short time before moving to Hawaii. Brad enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps his senior year, and he met Krista in Waikiki, Hawaii, after his stint in the Marine Corps in 1987. She was working for American Hawaii Cruises at the time when Brad decided to go to work on-board the ships as well.

After four great years of working on-board and attending school in Hawaii, they decided it was time to move back to the mainland and get serious. The Bowmans were both attending college in Illinois when they decided to open their first barbecue restaurant in 1995. Frequently visiting Krista's parents in this area, the Bowmans and their two boys made the move to Florida in 2012 and opened Hickory River Smokehouse in Mary Esther, their eighth restaurant.

Their older son, Brady, is on active duty in the U.S. Air Force with the 605th AMXS, at McGuire AFB while attending Embry Riddle. Their younger son, Jesse, is a U.S. Air Force Reservist with the 556 RHS on Hurlburt Field and is attending college at University of West Florida. Brad is a consummate cook and loves entertaining his friends with culinary delights while Krista is an avid horse trainer and dog whisperer.

Mark and Mollie Grindland

Mark and Mollie Grindland have been in Bowlegs for eight years and married for 20 years. They are honored to be chosen to make their second Top 26 Bowlegs appearance. They have three children — Jesse, 30; Lakin, 17, who is an outgoing Bowlegs Princess; and Skylar, 14. They also have a granddaughter, Sierra Burch, who is 4 years old. They live in Navarre.

Mark transferred from Oregon via the USAF in 1994 and currently owns a high-rise window cleaning company. His hobbies include spending time with his family, watching and playing sports, travel, swimming and Bowlegs.

Mollie is almost a Fort Walton Beach native; she has lived in the area since she was 5 years old. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and is a die-hard Alabama football fan. She is also a stay-at-home mom, raising and educating their children. Her hobbies are watching college and pro football, travel and Bowlegs.

Karen and Clyde Jelinek

Karen and Clyde Jelinek moved from the rocky, cold beaches of Seattle to the white, warm sands of the Emerald Coast in 2009.

Clyde was an Air Force brat and grew up around the world before homesteading in Washington. Karen was born in Seattle and raised in Washington. She worked for Boeing while in Washington and now works for Walton County. Clyde has been working for the same company since dinosaurs existed and is a senior engineering manager.

Clyde and Karen met in 1978 when Clyde was hired by Karen’s dad to buck hay on their family farm in Monroe, Washington. They are true high-school sweethearts and will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8, 2019.

They have three successful adult children — Danielle, Derek and Lauren. Danielle lives in Washington with her husband, Aaron, and has followed proudly in the footsteps of both of her grandmothers as a registered nurse. Derek is a graduate of the USAFA and the Air Force Institute of Technology and works as an engineer while serving as a captain in the Air Force. Lauren graduated the USNA and is a registered pilot. She’s a naval aviator, and launches and recovers on aircraft carriers worldwide.

They are happy to call Fort Walton Beach and the Billy Bowlegs Krewe their new home and miss their Pacific Northwest family and friends.

David Densmore and Cashen Moore

David Densmore was born in Fort Walton beach and graduated from Choctawhatchee High School. David attended the University of Mississippi, where he played football. After graduation from Ole Miss, he lived in Boston and Nashville before moving back to the area to work at Morgan Stanley in Destin. When not working, he loves being on the water and fishing or just hanging out at Crab Island. He attends as many Ole Miss games as possible every fall.

Cashen Moore is the chief operating officer at Cash's Liquors. She grew up on Okaloosa Island and attended school locally in Fort Walton Beach until she moved to live with her mother in Cullman, Alabama. She graduated Cullman High School and went on to attend Auburn University, where she majored in communication. Her father, Cash Moore, has been in the liquor business in Northwest Florida for over 50 years. Knowing she wanted to be a part of her dad's company, she moved to Tampa and worked for a liquor distributor for about a year before moving home to Destin. She has now been working with her father in the corporate office for the past seven years, helping run their 12 liquor stores, bars and nightclub. She has two children, Kaleesi, 5, and Cash, 3, that are featured on all of the advertising.

Jon David and Courtney Simpson

Jon David was born and raised in Shalimar. He attended Choctawhatchee High School, class of 1997, and Auburn University, class of 2001. During his time at Auburn, Jon David was the ambassador of spirit and goodwill as Auburn’s costumed tiger mascot, Aubie. Jon David received his law degree from the University of Florida in 2004 and is owner of Simpson Law Firm PA, where he specializes in personal injury law/civil trial.

Courtney grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and is also a graduate of Auburn University, class of 2002, where she and Jon David first met. She received her master’s degree from UCF in 2004 and is owner of Courtney Simpson State Farm Insurance Agency.

Jon David is the son of David and Sally Simpson, Honor Guard XXIX. Jon David and Courtney have been members of the Krewe of Bowlegs since 2012 and also served on Honor Guard LIX with Captain Don Hutson.

Jon David and Courtney reside in Shalimar. They have one daughter, Sara Beth (6) and two sons, Mac (4) and Joseph (1) and attend Beachside Community Church.