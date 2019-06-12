ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get moving. Carefully plan your tactics and then lead the way. You may be forced to push past some resistance to achieve your objectives but in the end it will be worth it. Examine every purchase carefully for flaws.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your eye on the prize, although it might not be as valuable as it seems right now. You may discover what you thought of as a prize ultimately proves unworthy. Distractions may hinder your progress when trying to achieve your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you envy people who have the self-control to contribute to savings accounts on a regular basis, learn to become one yourself. Then you can easily cope with a financial emergency or take advantage of a fantastic bargain.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The very things that you find most frustrating can become amazing springboards for accomplishment. You can assume the role of leader when necessary, even if a partner is not currently being cooperative or supportive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can be at your best when you are engaged in a competitive situation. When it's your turn at bat try for a home run but be satisfied with a line drive. Every move you make will add to your ultimate success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your latest brainstorm might not be ready to share. Keep your ideas to yourself and give them time to become more refined. Someone may think you are doing nothing when in reality you are thinking way outside the box.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may fear your soft, vulnerable underside could be exposed when you are faced with business contacts. The best way to avoid a snub is to remain professional and to avoid mistaking business meetings for social events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can simplify even the most difficult matters with creative thinking. When someone else is phoning it in and isn't sure what to do next, you can spring into action. You understand key objectives better than anyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you think you have all the answers maybe you didn't ask all the right questions. It is quite possible that you are overly confident and will inadvertently overlook problems that you have not anticipated. Do your homework.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Diffuse conflicts by accentuating the positive. Savor your accomplishments but don't subject people to excess bragging. If someone messes up you'll get the most positive results by patiently and gently showing them a better way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Persistence will follow the line of least resistance. Once you begin a project or launch a plan it can be counterproductive to give up or turn back, but always check the winds and adjust your rudder if necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even a sick pup will usually wag its tail. Some people can be polite and agreeable even when they are battling serious personal problems. Take into consideration that a smile may mask situations that aren't visible to others.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be inspired to reach higher in the upcoming four to six weeks. Embrace any opportunity that comes your way as it can lead to bigger and better things. New friendships and group activities can stimulate your fantasies and help you develop a powerful plan of action. Your business sense is at a peak in August when you can begin a project that will be easy to complete with your focus and dedication. Pass up a chance for an amorous fling in October that might not be quite what it seems and could leave you disappointed. Focus all your energy and passion on attaining material success in November, when you may have more than one opportunity to dominate a situation.