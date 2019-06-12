All Times CDT
MLB
11 a.m., Oakland at Tampa Bay OR Cincinnati at Cleveland (Noon), MLB
2 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Colorado OR Texas at Boston (3 p.m.), (MLB)
6:15 p.m., Pittsburgh at Atlanta, (FSSE)
7 p.m., Milwaukee at Houston, (ESPN)
10 p.m., San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress, MLB)
NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS
7 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, Stanley Cup Final, Game 7, (NBC)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 a.m., FIFA World Cup: Nigeria vs. South Korea, Group A, France, (FS1)
11 a.m., FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Spain, Group B, France, (FOX)
2 p.m., FIFA World Cup: France vs. Norway, Group A, France, (FOX)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)