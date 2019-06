All Times CDT

GOLF

11:30 a.m., PGA Tour Golf: U.S. Open, (FS1)

11:30 a.m., Meijer LPGA Classic, (TGC)

6:30 p.m., U.S. Open, (FOX)

6:30 p.m., U.S. Open, (FS1)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 a.m., UFC Fight Night 55: Rockhold vs. Bisping, (ESPNEWS)

MLB

11 a.m., Pittsburgh at Atlanta, (FSSE)

11 a.m., Pittsburgh at Atlanta OR Seattle at Minnesota (Noon), (MLB)

7 p.m., Detroit at Kansas City, (ESPN)

10 p.m., Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (joined in progress, MLB)

NBA FINALS

8 p.m., Toronto at Golden State, NBA Finals, Game 6, (ABC)

SWIMMING

7 p.m., TYP Pro Swim Series: Day 1 races, (NBCSN)

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m., The Diamond League Bislett Games, (NBCSN)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m., Indiana at Dallas, (CBSSN)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

11 a.m., FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Brazil, Group C, (FOX)

2 p.m., FIFA World Cup: South Africa vs. China, Group B, (FOX)

TALK SHOWS

6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)

7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)

9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)

11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)

Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)

2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)