SHALIMAR — A crowd of at least 300 gathered Friday morning to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz make an appearance at the Okaloosa County Commission chambers.

The political powerhouses were in town to sign the sanctuary cities bill, which requires state entities, local entities and law enforcement agencies to "use best efforts" to support enforcement of federal immigration law.

The crowd quickly overflowed the regular conference chamber.

DeSantis told those gathered, which included a number of local officials, that sanctuary cities defy federal law.

“When you release someone back into a city that doesn’t belong here and they commit a crime, that’s preventable," he said.

His comments were greeted by loud applause.

"Borders show were good ideas begin and where bad ideas end," Gaetz said during his portion of the presentation.

A handful of protesters also showed up Friday morning. They were told to leave their signs outside.