Aegean Restaurant celebrated its recent remodel with a ribbon cutting with the Destin and Walton Area chambers of commerce on June 6. Located in Miramar Beach, this Greek restaurant takes reservations, is great for groups and kids, and offers catering and takeout. It has a full bar, including Greek wine and beer, and the outdoor seating area is pet friendly. It is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Visit the restaurant at 11225 Emerald Coast Parkway. For more information, call 850-460-2728 or visit www.aegeanfl.com.