NICEVILLE — Okaloosa Public Arts recently presented a check for $12,000 to Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers tp be used for art supplies in the county's six high schools.

OPA president Bernadette Simms, and OPA founding member Anne Johnston, attended the May 13 School Board meeting in Niceville to give the presentation.

Johnston said each high school art department will receive $2,000 for supplies and support "however they may determine they need it, because knowing that each school is individual and different, their needs might be different."

Chambers said, "That is something that we are indebted to. We are very thankful, and what will be able to happen with that money for those schools in the arts is something that we cannot thank you enough. We appreciate it very much."

After the presentation Okaloosa art teachers and principals present at the meeting joined OPA members and Chambers for a photo.

Okaloosa Public Arts is an organization dedicated to enhancing the arts in Okaloosa County by placing exceptional art in our public places. It also contributes to the advancement of the arts in the Okaloosa community through private donations. The group rotates works of art

"We are pleased to be able to contribute $12,000 to our six county high schools ... for the advancement of their art programs through funds that can purchase much needed art materials and supplies," OPA Media Chairperson Elia Saxer stated.

The recipients are Baker, Choctawhatchee, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, Laurel Hill and Niceville high schools.