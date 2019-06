Destin Middle School Cheer and Dance will have a Crawfish Boil fundraiser from 12-4 p.m. June 22 at Dock On The Island on Okaloosa Island. There will also be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The cost is $20/plate and includes 1 1/5 lb. crawfish, two potatoes, two pieces of corn and two pieces of sausage. All proceeds are going toward the 2019-2020 season. Email jwsmith0622@yahoo.com for a ticket or for any further questions. Just show up between the hours of 12-4 p.m. to claim your plate.