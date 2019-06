An early morning motorcycle accident has left a Shalimar man in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol media release.

Lawrence Elder, who is 56, was riding a Harley Davidson Ultra, was traveling southbound on State Road 85 when he drove onto the grassy median and lost control, the release said. The bike hit the road before skidding off onto the west shoulder.

He was wearing a helmet.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.