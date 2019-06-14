SHALIMAR — A Bed 4 Me Foundation and Twisted Grape will host a wine tasting featuring five wines, tapas, raffle items and a wine pull from 3-5 p.m. on June 15. Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased at www.abed4me.org or at Twisted Grape, 1193 B North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. Proceeds will go to aid A Bed 4 Me Foundation.

A Bed 4 Me, founded in 2018, is a nonprofit organization providing beds to children and teens that would otherwise be sleeping on the floor or other inadequate bedding. The foundation serves children ages two to 18 from low to middle income families within Okaloosa County. After each referral is evaluated, A Bed 4 Me provides new bedding, bed frame, pillow, sheets and a comforter to children who do not have beds due to economic struggles, displacement due to domestic issues and other financial hardships.