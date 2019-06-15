SINGINGS AND CONCERTS

Gadsden Gold Homecoming: 7 p.m. June 28, The Church at Wills Creek, 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden; Wilburn & Wilburn, Gold City, Gordon Mote, Exodus and Jay Parrack; general admission tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with Reserved Gold seating for $25; discount tickets for church groups of 10 or more; tickets available at johnathanwilburn.com or The Church at Wills Creek office.

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St., Gadsden: 6 p.m. Saturday, Contemporary Christian legend Carman

MISCELLANEOUS

Noccalula Church of God, 1209 Noccalula Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Father’s Day Event; guest speaker University of Alabama and NFL legend Jeremiah Castille

Southside Baptist Church, 3975 Alabama Highway 77, Southside: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Camp Worship “King of the Jungle” for children who’ve completed kindergarten through 6th grade; to register visit www.sbcsouthside.org; King of the Jungle Musical 6 p.m. June 23

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

VBS

Siberton Baptist Church, 627 Jones St. SE, Attalla: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday; “Into the Wild”; Sammy O’Dell, pastor

Antioch Baptist Church, 2103 E. Broad St., Gadsden: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, all ages invited

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1051 Pulltight Road, North Gadsden: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; classes for all, including adults; the Rev. Melvin Guyton, pastor

Bellevue Bapist Church, 150 Noccalula Drive, Gadsden: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

