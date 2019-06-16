Last weekend, I went traveling — more on that journey next weekend — and something happened that reminded me of my father. I was exiting an historic church near Oxford, Mississippi. When I came out the back door of the church, I heard a rattling noise near the door.

The South, late spring, rattling noise on the ground — y’all know what that means. Yes. When I looked down off the porch of the church on the ground near the foot of the steps, I saw exactly what I expected — a snake. Not the kind of snake I expected, though. It wasn’t a rattlesnake; it was a black racer. A really long one, in fact, better than 5 feet.

Rattlers aren’t the only snakes that “rattle.” Black racers do; so do rat snakes, and several other kinds of snake vibrate their tails as a warning. Rattlers are the only ones with rattles, though. The rattling noise came from the black racer’s vibration of its tail in some dead leaves. The sound didn’t have that harsh, sharp “buzz” rattlers make, so I didn’t freeze in my tracks right there, but I knew it was a snake right away. That old boy was frantic, by the way, trying to drive me away.

I suppose that I instinctively knew it wasn’t a rattlesnake, that I wasn’t in danger. It was more than instinct, though — Dad constantly taught me to pay attention to my surroundings. Whenever we were in a place that looked “snaky” — his word — he’d start telling me all that he knew about snakes, which was a lot. Whenever we walked in the woods when I was a boy, Dad kept up a constant dialogue on what we were seeing — animals, plants, rocks, the lay of the land ... everything. I wish now I could remember all he knew (and told me).

His big rule was “Always look around.” He repeated that one so many times that I’ve never forgotten it. In the woods, keep your eyes open. Look up, look down, look around. It’s a real skill — most people just don’t do it naturally. Some friends and I were hiking once, for example, and the three guys in front of me stepped over a coiled-up rattlesnake — they don’t always buzz — before I saw it.

The black racer last weekend reminded me of Dad’s lesson, but it also reminded me of one of the last times Dad and I walked in the woods together. We were walking along Big Wills Creek out in the valley. Loggers had clear cut a swath near the creek a few years before, so we were making our way through lots of new growth with lots of debris under it. Dad was about 10 feet or so ahead of me.

I saw the snake before he did ... just when he was about to step on it. I sputtered out, “Dad, look out!” Before the sound of my voice had died, he brought his foot right down ... right where the snake had been when I started yelling. Luckily for Dad, it was a black racer — a truly ginormous black racer ... the biggest one I’ve ever seen, at least 6 feet. That old snake took off before Dad took the step.

I’ve never forgotten the whole thing. When that snake took off through the debris, he was “honkin’ on.” They don’t call ‘em “black racers” for nothin’. The sight of the snake slipping through the woods was one thing, but the sound of his zipping away was another thing entirely. He was so heavy and moving so fast that it sounded like thunder! I’m sure my memory is exaggerating it to me, but memory — like any competent Southern storyteller — makes everything so much bigger as the years pass.

The astounding thing was Dad’s reaction. He’d neither seen nor heard the snake! When I yelled the warning, he turned around and asked, “What?” Stupefied, I said, “That snake!” “What snake?” was the reply. He couldn’t be convinced that there was a snake, much less that he’d almost stepped on it. Until the day he died, every time I told this story, he’d say something like “I didn’t see it,” which was his way of saying that he didn’t think there was a snake at all. There was. I saw it. I HEARD it.

Dad didn’t have too many walks in the woods left in him before he got to where he couldn’t walk that long on uneven ground. After that, though, I always made it a point to lead, to walk in front of him. We took a few more walks, but we stayed on fairly even ground.

It amazes me what we remember. Of all the “Dad moments” we had, very few stand out in my memory. My brother says the same thing. It’s always those random, unplanned moments that we remember.

Happy Father’s Day!

