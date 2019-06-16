My husband and I own a home in Gulfside Cottages in Miramar Beach. We have been proud owners for some 15 years.

I am so disappointed to see that all of the larger homes and high rises on the beach litter the sand with dozens of umbrellas and chairs, most of which sit unused.

I think preventing the public from enjoying the beaches is despicable, and will ultimately harm our quality of vacation here.

I have only experienced this kind of selfishness in foreign countries.

It is making us reconsider our investment in this area (three properties), in favor of more egalitarian beaches.

Anne Smith, Miramar Beach

Donate to keep your neighbors cool

Fans and window air conditioning units are desperately needed for low-income, frail elderly and handicapped people in Okaloosa County. Please show your generosity to our community by bringing fans and window air conditioners to Elder Services of Okaloosa County.

The phones are ringing off the hook for help, and we can't help them because we are out of fans. We have given out more than 50 fans so far, and it is just the middle of June. Please help. Call 850-833-9165 for more information or drop off a fan or window unit at 207 Hospital Drive NE in Fort Walton Beach.

Nancy Brown, Elder Services of Okaloosa County

Worry about more than tariffs

The birdbrains squawk about a few nickels more for an avocado or a beer and ignore a few thousand nickels each for thousands illegally entering. Seems like something is misplaced.

Bob Stephens, Destin