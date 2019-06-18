To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

Held June 19-23 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. Nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Stephen Simmons at 7 p.m. June 19 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

June 26: Boukou Groove

July 3: Luke Langford Band

July 10: Forrest Williams Band

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Art Display at the Destin Library

The Destin Library continues its support of local artists with an exhibition of watercolors and colored pencil drawings by Carol Pinnel in the library through July 1. A resident of Niceville, Pinnel taught elementary school art and designed graphic art and painted murals for Fairfax County schools in Virginia. She has exhibited her work at the Arts and Design Society gallery in Fort Walton Beach and at Northwest Florida State College. Her work has also been featured in the ADSO calendar and has twice graced the cover of the Emerald Coast’s Life’s a Beach magazine. About her art, Pinnel says, “When we returned to the Emerald Coast after traveling around the US with the Air Force, watercolor just seemed to be the natural medium to showcase our beautiful beaches.” For more information, call 837-8572.

Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursdays happen every Thursday at HarborWalk Village kicking off with a Vintage Flyover at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of Sun, Surf and Sand (Beach Boys tribute) as they rock the HarborWalk Village main stage starting at 7 p.m. June 20. After the concert, watch fireworks at 9 p.m. followed by Firespinning.

June 27: Modern Eldorados

July 11: British Invasion

July 18: Flash Flood

July 25: Modern Eldorados

Aug. 1: Girls Rock

Aug. 8: Modern Eldorados

Aug. 15: All That and a Bag of Chips (90's Music)

Concerts in the Village

Monsters of Yacht, a Yacht Rock Tribute Band, delivers rocking recreations of songs from the 70's & 80's by artists like Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers and others at 7 p.m. June 20 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15 per adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12.

• June 27: The Maxx "We Were Funky" is back by popular demand with energetic choreography and Eclectic sound with classic oldies and today's pop music.

• Sept. 12: Rust & Gold, the most authentic sounding tribute band to Neil Young and Crazy Horse capturing the essence of Neil Young's vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and electric sound.

• Sept. 19: Casey Kearney is a fresh take on the country music scene with low heart-felt ballads to upbeat crowd favorites and playful melodies.

• Sept. 26: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers enjoy making people smile and having a good time and will arrive in their movie authentic Bluesmobile.

• Oct. 3: Déjà vu delivers a wide range of music from Motown, R&B and classic rock though today's best hits with finesse and energy that leave audiences wanting more.

• Oct. 10: Forrest Williams Band will cover a variety of music, blending an acoustic guitar and harmonica as they take the stage for the concert series finale.

Theatre Thursdays

Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Ballet at Twilight

Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works,at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park. This popular outdoor production will feature new and established works performed by NFB dancers and international guest artists, including four pieces that recently premiered in the company's New Moves program.

Rock the Docks

Make this summer a hit with a free concert at HarborWalk Village at 7 p.m. June 22 with The Good Lookings. On-site parking is $10.

June 29: John Hart Project

July 6: Luke Langford

July 13: Los Locos

July 20: The HooDoos

July 27: Ben Loftin and the Family

Aug. 3: Tyler Mac Band

Aug. 10: Horseshoe Kitty

Aug. 17: The Shakedown

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free film "Mary Poppins Returns" at 8 p.m. June 23.

June 30: Sing

July 7: Paddington 2

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society features the acrylic paintings of award-winning Michael Lunsford during June in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

Monday Movie Nights

Bring the family to HarborWalk Village at 8 p.m. June 24 to enjoy the free movie "Trolls" on the Main Stage. On-site parking is $10.

July 1: Shrek

July 8: Despicable Me

July 15: Tinkerbell

July 22: The Bee Movie

July 29: The Princess and the Frog

Aug. 5: Open Season

Aug. 12: Big Hero 6

Fat Tuesday Parade

Every Tuesday during the summer HarborWalk Village transforms into “The Big Easy" with floats, colorful costumes, street performers, and float riders tossing handfuls of beads and swag from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy live music from Fais Do Do on the main stage before the parade. Parade rolls at 8:30. On-site parking is $10. Purchase tickets to ride in a Summer Fat Tuesday Parade at https://www.eventliveus.com/community/harborwalk-village.

Sip and Paint

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Terry Johnston from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 27 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach, Cost of the class is $35/members and $40/non-members. All supplies are included. The theme of this session is “Paradise,” a colorful interpretation of our happy beaches. Students may bring their beverage of choice to enjoy while learning to paint with acrylics and enhance their skills. For further information and to sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 850-244-1271.

ADSO’s “Still Life as It Happens” Show

From July 2 through Aug. 2, the Arts and Design Society is hosting its “Still Life as It Happens” Show, featuring art, in any medium, that captures a moment frozen in time, including people or animals caught in action. A reception is scheduled for Friday, July 12, from 6-8 pm. A special feature of the reception will be a Battle of the Brushes, a fun competition in which those who enter must turn out a painting of the same subject in 45 minutes. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 pm, and Saturday, 1-4 pm, and is located at the Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-244-1271 or visit http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Smoke on the Coast

The Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at Destin Commons with family entertainment and live music. At 5:30 p.m. BBQ aficionados can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and BBQ groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners with over $85,000 in donations benefiting local charities. Stop by for family fun activities including an Independence Day firework extravaganza.

4th of July Fort Walton Beach

The City of Fort Walton Beach will celebrate Independence Day at The Landing, 139 SE Brooks Street, July 4 from 4-10 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes kid activities, live music and a fireworks show with a musical background at 8:45 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.