All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. June 20

Parks & Recreation Committee, 4 p.m. June 25

City Council, 6 p.m. July 1

Board of Adjustment Hearing, 5:30 p.m. July 3

Gardening Lecture

The Okaloosa County Master Gardener Association will offer a free lecture on Raised Bed Gardening from 10-11 a.m. June 19 at the Okaloosa County Extension Office, 3098 Airport Road in Crestview. Learn the ins and outs of raised bed gardening using the square foot gardening technique. Grow more in less space while saving your sanity. Master Gardener Marg Stewart will share small-space techniques such as succession planting and vertical supports, ensuring that every square inch of space is used. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 689-5850 or email achisholm@myokaloosa.com.

SHRM

The Society of Human Resource Management will meet June 19 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Program speaker Eric Scott Bowers presents the Role of HR in Workers Compensation. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members and includes breakfast. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by June 17.

Democratic Women’s Club

The Okaloosa Democratic Women's Club will meet at noon June 20 at Democratic Headquarters, 1270 Eglin Parkway, Unit C-10, in Shalimar. We will pack purses with feminine hygiene products to be distributed to local women's shelters. This will be a brown bag working lunch. All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend. Call 850-609-0283

Hurricane Information Guide available

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2019 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website and City of Destin Government Facebook page. This guide is designed to provide valuable information that you can use before, during and after a storm. For more information, visit: https://www.cityofdestin.com/DocumentCenter/View/10333/2019-Destin-Hurricane-Guide-FINAL?bidId=

Summer Food Service Program

Nutritionally balanced meals will be available at Destin Elementary from 7:15-8:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to noon lunch June 3-July 26 for children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals at no charge. The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

Sacred Heart Seminar

Discover ways to improve bone health through strength exercise and diet with Sacred Heart Rehabilitation from 11 a.m. to noon June 21 at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at Somerby Assisted Living, 164 W. Hewett Road, 2nd Floor Conference Room, in Santa Rosa Beach. To register for this free community-education seminar, call 850-278-3600.

Kids' Concert: Anna Moo

The Destin Library will present a free concert with Anna Moo from 3-4 p.m. June 21 in the Library's Calhoun Room. The concert is in conjunction with this summer’s Reading Program: A Universe of Stories. Seating will be on a first-come, first served basis.

Anna Moo, of Good Moos Productions is an award-winning songwriter, recording artist and entertainer for children and families. Her concerts are fun and exciting, very educational and include audience participation.

Topsail Talks

Learn about “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan at a Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presentation from 10-11 a.m. June 21 at the park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County will meet at 10:30 a.m. June 22 at the Fort Walton Beach Library. Public is always welcome. Cindy Barber will do a presentation on Ancient Diseases. Call 243-0352. Many of our ancestors faced diseases we no longer think of as life-threatening. The GSOC June presentation will explore some of these diseases, how they may have affected our ancestors and tips for finding information.

Niceville Stockstarters

The “Niceville Stockstarters” investment club will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at the Props Restaurant (old Helen Back) in Niceville. Enjoy dinner, meet the members and listen as each member discuss various stocks in the portfolio. Started in 1995, the current members pay a monthly fee of $40 that is used to purchase stocks. With a portfolio of 23 stocks, each members suggests a buy, hold or sell for that month for the stock that they follow. Great information is shared among all members. For more information or to join, call Stan Chandler at 850-585-8237.

Amateur Radio 'Field Day'

Members of the Emerald Coast Amateur Radio Association will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 22-23, on Santa Rosa Island in Navarre, next to the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event is open to the public. Field Day will start at noon June 22 and will operate until 1 p.m. June 23.

McCaskill & Company

McCaskill & Company hosts Marco Bicego Italian Takeover from June 26- July 6 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. Call 650–2262.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Florida SBDC at UWF workshop

The Florida SBDC at UWF offers “Grow With Google: Using Data to Drive Growth” on Wednesday, June 26, from 9-10 a.m. at UWF Conference Facility, Building 22, in Pensacola. In this free session, learn about identifying business goals, incorporating data into your plan, and selecting tools to help find the answers you need. Speaker will be Matt Weber from Google. This workshop is open to the public. Pre-register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events."

Republican Party

The Okaloosa County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. June 27 at American Legion Post 235, 105 Hollywood Blvd. SW in Fort Walton Beach. The guest speaker will be Peter Feaman who was unanimously elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 by the Republican Party of Florida to serve as its National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Washington, D. C. He has served on the RNC Rules Committee since 2012. Dinner is available for $15/members and $17/guests. For reservations email nathanlepper@yahoo.com.

Starting a Business

Have an idea for a business, but not sure where to start? Take the first step with the Florida SBDC’s “Starting a Business” workshop June 27 from 12–4 p.m. at Pensacola Chamber, 890 S Palafox, Ste. 202, in Pensacola, Attendees will learn legal business structures, best management practices, funding options, basic marketing strategies and more. Discuss how to write a business plan and the importance of financial statements. Pre-registration is required. Fee: $50. Register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events.” Students/employees of UWF, call to register for no fee at 474-2528.

Independence Day Celebration

The City of Destin will host a Family Independence Day Celebration & Bike parade for children 14 and under at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at the Destin Elementary School Track. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to the public. Come show off your decorated bike, scooter, or wagon. Awards will be given for different categories in each age division. Spectators are welcome and refreshments will be available to all participants.

Animal Tales: Creatures of the Galaxy

Get up close and personal with some legendary animals and explore the constellations in the night sky and the creatures that inspired them from 3-4 p.m. July 12 at the Destin Library. Parents, please be advised that this program involves close proximity and potential contact with exotic animals. Close supervision of children is required at all times. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required. Seating will be first-come, first-served.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the July 13 ACT will be held from 9 a.m. to noonJuly 8-11 in Gulf Breeze. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. Registration deadline is June 26. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department. Individual tutoring will be available July 8, 9,10, and 11. Contact Ms. Hart.

Lincoln Dinner

The Okaloosa County Republican Executive Committee (OCREC) will have their annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser July 12 at the Island Hotel (formerly Ramada Plaza Beach Resort). Army Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), a former U.S. Florida Congressman and FOX News commentator, will be the keynote speaker. For more information and tickets visit Okaloosagop.com or Facebook page.

Fall Destin Dolphin Cheerleading

The City of Destin is accepting registrations for its Fall Destin Dolphin Cheerleading program through Aug. 16 at the Destin Community Center. The program is designed for youth ages 5 through 9 years. The cost is $45/non-residents and $35/residents, plus the cost of a uniform. Ask about the used uniform program. Practices begin the week of Aug. 12. Games will be played on Saturdays. Call 654-5184. .

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Fitness on the Lawn

The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.