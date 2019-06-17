Monsters of Yacht, a Yacht Rock Tribute Band that delivers rocking recreations of songs from the 70's and 80's by artists like Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers and more, performs at 7 p.m. June 20 at at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase from 790 on the Gulf and Mark's Hawaiian Shaved Ice food trucks. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15 per adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12.

Walk-in music will be provided by Skylar Capri beginning at 6 p.m., performing "unplugged" next to the main stage. Nineteen-year-old Capri crafts a unique sound of her own, something she often calls “Skylarizing."

Capri is a firm believer that everything in life happens for a reason and that, through hard work and the right goals and mindset, anything is possible. From traveling the country as a leadership school staffer to being 2018’s Miss Okaloosa County and 2017’s Distinguished Young Woman of Okaloosa County to now writing her first debut album, the mindset that each of us has a role to impact and love others especially through music has been one of her biggest motivations.