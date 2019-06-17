DESTIN — The 40-year-old woman killed Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on the Marler Bridge has been identified.

Beverly Noel Willis of Fort Walton Beach died following an accident at about 2:10 p.m. Friday as the vehicles were traveling east in the outside lane, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Larry Hopson of Fort Walton Beach was driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma with Willis as his passenger when he struck the rear of a 2102 Toyota 4Runner that had stopped for traffic on the bridge. The Toyota was knocked into the rear of 2014 Dodge Journey that had stopped in front of it.

Hopson, 43, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with critical injuries, the FHP reported. The report said he was wearing a seatbelt and Willis was not.

Occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Investigation into the accident is ongoing.