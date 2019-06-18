The tragic death of a Louisiana man in the East Pass Friday is being attributed, in part, to the swift current caused by an outgoing tide.

Carlos Wuberto Rodriquez died mid-afternoon after apparently being caught off guard by the current off a beach near Norriego Point.

Destin Beach Safety Chief Joe D'Agostino said it was unclear whether he'd entered the water just off of a publicly guarded access or a private beach. He was 300 yards from the nearest lifeguard stand though.

"Our lifeguard was informed that CPR was in progress," he said.

He cautioned visitors and locals against swimming in the East Pass during an outgoing tide, which is about half of each day. Crab Island is also affected during that portion of each day.

"There are a lot of businesses that have their people snorkeling and sitting and recreating there on the East Pass," he said. "Anytime the tide is going out, it's dangerous. Which is half (of each) day."

He urged folks to find tide charts and avoid swimming at Crab Island or the East Pass during that part of the day.

"I can tell you today and I can tell you 50 years from now when that pass is going to be most dangerous," he said. "The moon never changes."

He said that during incoming tides, the water in the pass and Crab Island is more likely to be clearer and prettier in color. An outgoing tide pulls from the Choctawhatchee Bay and rivers, and is more likely to be brown.

D'Agostino said that although what are likely record-breaking crowds are enjoying Destin's beaches, it has been a relatively safe season. A 63-year-old man died just before Memorial Day after being found in the Gulf of Mexico. Destin crews also brought in a man who'd entered the water in Walton County and then drifted west.

"I think we're on pace for another record year," he said. "I don't see them tearing down condos to put in parks. I see more and more people."