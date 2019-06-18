Having just read the article on "Helicopter tours face mounting pressure", I was amazed how everyone is passing the buck to another agency and our local government officials are not willing to take responsibility for the safety of the citizens and visitors of Destin and Okaloosa County.

The City of Destin and Okaloosa County have now both been notified and warned of the dangers of the helicopter tours around Destin and along the beaches. There seems to be more than sufficient evidence of documented complaints of the dangers of the the tours. When, not if, one of these amusement rides crashes and kills several people; both the city and county will be held responsible, not the FAA.

The helicopter tours are a business and should be viewed as a business. If they are presenting a danger to the community they should be shut down. Do not pass the responsibility to the FAA, they have never stood up to take care of the problems at the Destin airports and the low flying "practice" flights from the once a month pilots.

Except the owners, the helicopter tours are of zero benefits to the citizens of Destin and Okaloosa County. The city and county need to view this as a business decision and step up and take responsibility and provide the protection for the citizens.

Sincerely,

Mike Weger