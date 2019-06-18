The Humanities, Fine & Performing Arts Division of Northwest Florida State College will present Footloose: The Musical as the 2019 summer musical production at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. nightly July 10-13 along with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. July 13.

Based on the hit 1980s movie, which launched the careers of Kevin Bacon, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Lithgow, Footloose has become a stage musical phenomenon. With music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins, and book by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, Footloose explodes onto the stage with classic 1980s anthems including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear it for the Boy, and of course the title track, Footloose!

In the story, life in small-town Bomont, Utah is peaceful until city boy Ren McCormack arrives, breaking every taboo. Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy.

Tickets for Footloose can be purchased by visiting Mattie Kelly Art Center’s box office, calling 850-729-6000 or visiting MattieKellyArtsCenter.org. Tickets are $25 adult and $10 for youth age 18 and younger.