Little Feet Soccer Camp for ages 3-6 was held June 11-13 at the Community Center. The camp focused on the basics of soccer. Other upcoming events at the Center include:

Kids’ Night Out: Ages 5-12 will have a night full of games, movies and pizza from 6-9 p.m. June 21 and July 19. Fee is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

Gardening Camp: Ages 5-12 will plant vegetation both for themselves and areas around the Community Center from 1-2:30 p.m. June 23-25. Fee is $35/non-residents and $30/residents.

Flag Football Camp: Camp for ages 6 to 13 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 25-27 at the Destin Elementary School field. The fee is $20/residents and $25/non-residents.

Basketball Camp: Ages 5-14 learn fundamentals of passing, dribbling, shooting and sportsmanship from 1-2:30 p.m. June 25, 26 and 27. Ages 9-14 meet from 2:30-4 p.m. Wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes.

Register early, as space is limited, at www.cityofdestin.com or at the Center. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.