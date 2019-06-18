CRESTVIEW — Paul Lux, Okaloosa County's supervisor of elections, is warning residents about potentially misleading materials they could be receiving in the mail. These mailouts often include Florida Voter Registration Applications with information pre-filled and are addressed to informal names, children under voting age, pets and deceased family members.

These letters originate from the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, two organizations not associated with the Florida Division of Elections or the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections. The VPC and CVI generate address lists for these mailings from outdated and often incorrect data, which can lead to confusion regarding eligibility for voting, especially among voters who are already registered.

Okaloosa voters who know they are registered are urged to confirm their voter record by using the Voter Lookup Tool on the Supervisor of Elections website, www.GoVote-Okaloosa.com, or call one of the Supervisor of Elections offices. Do not rely on the information printed on these mailed-out applications.

Any questions regarding eligibility for people not registered can also be directed to these sources. For those who wish to register or update their information online, a new Florida Division of Elections portal is available at www.registertovoteflorida.gov. Otherwise, applicants may access Florida Voter Registration Application forms at either Supervisor of Elections office in Okaloosa County or at your local public library. Registering in person at either of these locations is the best way to confirm that the application is received and that the information is correct.