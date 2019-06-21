The Santa Rosa Mall, S4P Synergy Inc. will hold the 11th annual 3-in-1 — Health Fair/Back to School/Outreach Services — Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 and provide school supplies, health care screenings/information, back to school physicals, and outreach services to those in need.

Back to school can be an expensive time of the year for many parents, and this event helps defray the costs incurred. S4P Synergy, Inc. has partnered with Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Blvd. in Mary Esther, to host the event. Any family in need is welcome to attend.

Each year, the Community Festival provides a needed resource to over 700 children and 500 adults in our area. With the filled backpacks of school supplies and health physicals for students provided, a large financial burden is reduced for local families. Individuals in need can also find useful information from key community outreach organizations that are present at the event. The Community Festival also creates an atmosphere for kids to get excited about school.

At a previous event, Laura R. who has two children in school said, “We needed it last year, but this year we needed it even more. It was a huge, huge help.”

If you or your organization would like to help S4P Synergy Inc. with this event, contact Yvette Torry, 850-362-6977 (office), 850 259-1140 (cell) or ytorry@s4psynergy.com.

S4P Synergy Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3), non-profit community development corporation, the community outreach arm of Striving for Perfection Ministries. They are devoted to the establishment of collaborative partnerships between churches, businesses, and government entities for the greater purpose of reinvigorating low-income and underserved communities.