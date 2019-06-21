Nicole Faith Perry, 25, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A Lake City woman accused of stabbing a man in the face was arrested in Alachua County early Friday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Perry and the man argued at a home in High Springs, according to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The argument later turned physical.

Deputies reviewed video footage that showed Perry punching the man twice, pulling a knife from her waistband, and eventually stabbing the man, according to the report.

Perry stabbed the man in the face, above his left eye, after stabbing him once in the shoulder, deputies said.

After her arrest, Perry told deputies she “low-key wanted to hurt him,” according to the report.

She was booked into the Alachua County jail.