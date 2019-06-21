Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road: Drivers can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between Benning Drive and Gulf Shore Drive from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through June 20 as crews to continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.Continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.U.S. 98 widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line: Scenic Highway 98 at U.S. 98 reopened the week Monday. Detour routes and turn restrictions will be removed for Scenic Highway 98, located on the south side of this intersection. The commercial driveway, located on the north side of U.S. 98 at this intersection, will remain a right turn only at this time.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou: Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge through June 21. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.U.S. 90 in Crestview Utility Work: There will be eastbound, outside lane restrictions between Brackin Street and Henderson Drive east of Crestview from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 and June 26 as crews perform tree trimming operations.U. S. 98 Utility Operations between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County: Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions on U.S. 98 between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as Pike Electric completes routine maintenance on power lines. In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures.S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction: Over the next three months, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions near the Blackwater River Bridge, 4.1 miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N, as crews prepare the construction site.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive: Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:On the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an “entrance only” during daytime working hours (5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Signs will be placed and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone. The lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete. The work is anticipated to be complete this summer.Crews will install drainage pipe beneath Seascape Drive on the south side of U.S. 98 this week. The work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and may require Seascape Drive to be reduced to a single travel lane through June 20. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Crews will continue installing drainage beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Geronimo Street and C.R. 2378, until June 28. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until June 21. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.