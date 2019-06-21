Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning at 9 a.m. CST Wednesday, July 3 and ending at 12:01 a.m. CST Monday, July 8.

Okaloosa County:

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures between East Pass (Marler) Bridge and Gulf Shore Drive from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27 as crews to continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions-Continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Work to adjust the elevation of Restaurant Row at the U.S. 98 intersection will begin Monday, June 24. This work will require the closure of Restaurant Row at this intersection 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the daytime closures, drivers will access Restaurant Row via Scenic Highway 98. Work at the Restaurant Row intersection is currently estimated for completion in July.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27 as crews continue paving operations.U.S. 90 in Crestview Utility Work- There will be eastbound, outside lane restrictions between Brackin Street and Henderson Drive east of Crestview from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 as crews perform tree trimming operations.S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction- Over the next three months, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions near the Blackwater River Bridge, 4.1 miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N, as crews prepare the construction site.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:On the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an "entrance only" during daytime working hours (5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Signs will be placed and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone. The lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete. The work is anticipated to be complete this summer.Crews will continue to install drainage pipe beneath Seascape Drive on the south side of U.S. 98 this week. The work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and may require Seascape Drive to be reduced to a single travel lane, Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Crews will continue installing drainage beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Geronimo Street and C.R. 2378, from Sunday, June 23 until Friday, June 28. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24 until Friday, June 28. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.I-10 Bridge Painting under C.R. 280 (Bob Sikes) Bridge- East and westbound traffic, just west of DeFuniak Springs, can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 as crews perform construction activities.S.R. 20 Erosion Repairs in Choctaw Beach- Drivers will encounter intermittent, westbound lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews continue erosion and drainage repairs:Cedar Avenue to Water Oak Street, Monday through Friday, from Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 28.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

