MIRAMAR BEACH — Bringing West Coast-styled cuisine to the Panhandle is Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store, a beachy place at Grand Boulevard that hosted an exclusive party Thursday to showcase some changes to its venue and menu.

After more than 10 years, the restaurant's operators felt it was time to spruce up the place and renovated the establishment's interior.

"It's just a chance to invite the local community, some of the influencers so to speak, to be reintroduced to our restaurant," said Bryan Detert, regional manager of the brand. "We just want to showcase our menu, which we change a couple times a year."

Detert added that the party was also an opportunity to formally introduce two new faces of the Miramar location: General Manager Pratt Shirley and Executive Chef Andre Dobbs, who have been with Tommy Bahama for less than a year.