As Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Kip Hart prepared to talk to news reporters about the anniversary of one of his old cases Friday morning, a new tip came in.

Thirteen years after Scotty Cockrell was found dead in his Northport home, someone messaged the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Facebook page with information.

“We received this tip out of the blue,” Hart said. “That shows us people are still thinking about it. Maybe the person remembered the anniversary, or maybe they just came across the information themselves.”

The fatal shooting of the 17-year-old high school student on June 22, 2006, is one of the few unsolved homicide cases in recent years. Hart, now the assistant commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, was assigned the case as in investigator. He responded to the house in Biscayne Hills the Thursday morning Cockrell’s friends had found him shot to death in his bed.

The group of friends had stopped to get Cockrell on their way to Lake Tuscaloosa. It was 9:30 a.m., and they thought he may be playing a joke when they saw his door kicked in and found him lying across his bed. Since that morning, investigators have pursued hundreds of leads and talked to many people but still don’t know what happened.

Several neighbors reported seeing a late 1990s model white Ford Escort with chrome or fake rims and a Jefferson County tag circling the neighborhood during the weeks and days before the killing. Four people were in the car each time: a black male driver, a white male passenger and two passengers in the back seat. The men in the front seat were in their late teens or early 20s.

Family members and police have both said that Cockrell wasn’t involved in drugs or any type of criminal behavior that would make him an obvious target. After he was killed, people in the neighborhood described him as a good kid, who sometimes skateboarded on the street in front of his house.

Ellen Cockrell died on Feb. 24, without knowing what happened to her son.

Hart said he hopes the tip that came in Friday morning will go somewhere, and encouraged others to come forward.

“I would hope the person or persons who did it has a conscience and feels the need to make amends for what they’ve done wrong, for the crime they committed, and will come to us and explain what happened,” he said. “We hope too that if someone has withheld knowledge and wasn’t involved, that they’ll do the right thing and realize there’s no sense to put his family through this.”