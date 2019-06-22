The Okaloosa Arts Alliance would like to thank all of the Okaloosa County school students who participated in the 10th annual OAA Okaloosa County School Poster Contest.

Although not everyone won first place, all 245 entries were on display at the OAA Poster Reception at the Young Philosophers Society.

Participating schools were: Rocky Bayou Christian School, Crestview High School, Liza Jackson Preparatory School, Edge Elementary, Destin Elementary, Destin Middle School, Youth Village and Eglin School Age Program.

Each 1st place prize was a $75 gift card donated by Eglin Federal Credit Union. Each 2nd place prize was a $50 gift card and each 3rd place prize was a $25 gift card, all donated by the Target stores in Destin and Mary Esther. The winners were announced at the reception and the winners and honorable mentions are as follows:

Elementary (K5-4)

First Place: Malia Rowlands, 4th Grade, Edge Elementary SchoolSecond Place: Isla Yelverton, 3rd Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolThird Place: Tavery Geitner, 1st Grade, Edge Elementary SchoolHonorable Mention: Iva Rose Harte, 1st grade, Edge Elementary SchoolHonorable Mention: Hayden Srader, 4th grade, Edge Elementary SchoolHonorable Mention: Alyana Iversen, 2nd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: LiLiAnna Duran, 4th grade, Edge Elementary SchoolHonorable Mention: Cienna Nixon, 2nd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Lexi Schrand, 3rd grade, Destin Elementary SchoolHonorable Mention: Arianna Mitchem, 4th grade, Edge ElementaryHonorable Mention: Ben Maconi, 4th grade, Edge ElementaryHonorable Mention: Elizabeth McNamara, 3rd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Conner Gartman, 4th grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Isabel Ramirez-Ortiz, 3rd grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Graham Robinson, 1st grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Brooklyn Nolting, 1st grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory School

Middle (5-7)

First Place: Isabella Bisordi, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolSecond Place: Caroline Howard, 7th Grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolThird Place: Briana Romero, 7th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Abigal King, 5th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Nate Hoffman, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Heidy Medina, 7th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Charlee Gonzales, 7th grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Luci Schrand, 5th grade, Destin Middle SchoolHonorable Mention: Kailey Yang, 6th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Paige Finley, 7th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Molly Proulx, 5th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Luke Franklin, 6th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School

High (8-12)

First Place: Natthaporn Sae-pua, 12th Grade, Crestview High SchoolSecond Place, Grace Keeney, 9th Grade, Crestview High SchoolThird Place, Jordan Locke, 12th Grade, Crestview High SchoolHonorable Mention: Dylan Poole, 8th Grade, Liza Jackson Preparatory SchoolHonorable Mention: Kylee Crowe, 11th grade, Crestview High SchoolHonorable Mention: Cameryn Oliver, 11th grade, Crestview High SchoolHonorable Mention: Tucker McDonald, 12th grade, Crestview High SchoolHonorable Mention: Alea Keliinoi, 10th grade, Crestview High SchoolHonorable Mention: Mya Nguyen, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Jessie Wang, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Daisy Choi, 10th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Delaney Kaiser, 11th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian SchoolHonorable Mention: Evelyn Mosley, 8th grade, Rocky Bayou Christian School