A local Fourth of July tradition continues.

Just days before the community celebrates the anniversary of our nation’s independence, Silvia Madriaga, a real estate agent at ResortQuest Real Estate, and her band of "flaggers" will hit the streets placing over 800 flags in front of homes in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The group places flags with notes saying, "Happy Birthday America!" in front of mailboxes at homes in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

In a press release announcing the annual event, Madriaga said homeowners have come to expect the flags and that some save the ones from previous years to add to the display.

"We go walking with stacks of flags in our arms," she said in her release. "We get cheers and waves from passersby. We look forward to putting the flags out and people look forward to seeing them.

"The flags instill a sense of patriotism around town. It’s a little hot out, but worth the work. It’s heartwarming to know that patriotism is alive and well in our area."

Flaggers this year include Marcelo Madriaga, Bix Blazer, Antoine Ascanio, Dave Denison and Silvia Madriaga.