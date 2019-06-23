DESTIN — The first emergency vet clinic of Destin has officially opened its doors to pet patients.

Destin Emergency Veterinary Clinic, a branch of the Niceville Emergency Veterinary Clinic, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting earlier this month.

"We're an extension of the emergency veterinary clinic in Niceville, which opened almost 24 years ago," said Kathryn Young, clinic director. "A few years ago the board of directors, five local doctors, decided they needed to start looking for a location south of the Choctawhatchee Bay. We couldn't expand the clinic in Niceville and we also recognize that the residents to the south were having trouble reaching the location during peak tourist season."

The Niceville Emergency Veterinary Clinic, Young said, was sparked by three local vets wanting to cure a need for an after hours clinic centrally located for Okaloosa and Walton County residents. They opened a clinic in Niceville and eventually grew to have 35 veterinarians as shareholders.

The Destin property, at 247 Main Street, was purchased two years ago, but officially opened June 14.

The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. until the following day at 8 a.m. and Friday starting at 6 p.m. and opened 24 hours a day until Monday at 8 a.m.

"We don't work by appointments," Young said. "Every emergency is unplanned. So, we like to provide quality, compassionate and professional care after hours."