SANTA ROSA BEACH — Kona Ice, a mobile Hawaiian inspired shaved ice franchise, is now in the Walton County area thanks to a local family.

"We just wanted to bring this to the community," Tami Scott said about bringing the business to Walton County.

Based out of Santa Rosa Beach, Tami along with her husband, Wayne, and her sister-in-law, Darcy, run the shaved ice business out of a tiki-hut style mobile truck that they take to neighborhoods and events. Tami said they are working out permitting at the moment to bring shaved ice to Walton County beaches.

They don't currently have a specific route, but Tami said they will be taking the truck to Hammock Bay in Freeport on Sundays and Mondays.

The food truck franchise allows customers to make their own shaved ice treat with 10 different flavors. The truck features a flavor dispensing system on the side of the vehicle where customers can choose their flavors.

Tami said people can mix and match any flavor they want.

The "topical shaved" Kona Ice treats have also been approved by schools nationally as a smart snack product with less sugar in their syrups than competitors, Tami said.

Kona Ice is more than a flavorful treat.

To date, Tami said the company has given $62 million of profits to community organizations as part of their "Million Dollar Giveback." Locally, Tami said they plan to give back to community non-profits.

"We are super excited and ready to be a part of the community we live in," Tami said.

Those interested in having Kona Ice at a party or event can go to www.kona-ice.com and type in their zip code for the nearest truck.