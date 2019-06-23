FREEPORT — With a growing population of around 6,000, Freeport could soon be the new hot spot of Walton County.

According to state Rep. Brad Drake, he, state Sen. George Gainer and Freeport Mayor Russ Barley recently met to discuss the once rural town's future.

"From that conversation, we ascertained that the growth in the Freeport area could triple in as few as 10 years," Drake said.

He added that as the fastest growing county in Florida, Walton has welcomed many new residents in recent years, including those who "have come here on vacation and never looked back."

To help boost development throughout the area, Freeport recently switched from an impact fee system, to one using capital fees, Barley said.

Rather than allocated funds being only available for specified projects, the city can now distribute funding for improvements where officials see fit.

"That has been part of the reason that we've had such a spurt of growth for everything," Barley said.

One of the major developments, now funded by the new system — which went into effect Feb. 1 — is Hammock Bay.

Barley said the master-planned community located off of U.S. Highway 20 currently houses nearly 4,000 of Freeport's roughly 6,000 residents.

"They are building houses left and right every day," he said, and added that three new subdivisions and an apartment complex are in the works. "The good part about it is they're selling, they're selling every day. They can't get them built fast enough."

Along with infrastructural developments, Freeport is also working to improve its water system.

Barley said that around $14 million in grants are being used to upgrade Freeport's wastewater treatment plant — a project expected to be complete within the next couple of years.

He hoped Freeport would eventually provide seamless water and sewer services from DeFuniak Springs to Choctawhatchee Bay.

With these improvements, he planned for the city to eventually transition from using septic tanks along the bay to public sewer systems, improving water quality in the area.

Among Freeport's current population is resident Hendrick Reid, 87, who was "very pleased" with the development he's seen over the five years he's lived there.

He said that when he first moved to the city, his neighborhood had around 10 homes. Half a decade later, he said there are around 100.

"I think we have a good mayor (and) a good city council," Reid said. "Freeport is growing, and I don't think you can stop it. ... I don't see any reason why it shouldn't grow, there's lots and lots of land here."

As the "gateway to South Walton beaches," Drake expected the county's southern expansions to creep north, potentially spreading across nearly the entire county.

Both he and Barley agreed that Freeport was most likely next.

"South Walton is a very attractive choice because of the beaches, and Freeport is equally as attractive with the pristine waterways, the Choctawhatchee Bay and all the special tributaries that we have that make our area uniquely beautiful," Drake said.

Looking ahead, Barley estimated Freeport's population could jump to around 15,000 in five to 10 years.

"I believe if the economy continues to stay on the course that it is, the most attractive place for future development in Walton County will be in the surrounding Freeport area," Drake said. "It wouldn't surprise me if they put a mini-Disney World down there."