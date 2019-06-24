Many residents of coastal Louisiana understand that we are in a perilous position, close to the Gulf of Mexico and facing a threat that increases with each passing year.

And many are aware at some level that there is work going on aimed at restoring what we can of our coast and improving our level of defense against the water of the Gulf.

But to most of us, these ideas are just abstract notions. It is difficult for us to put them into real pictures in our minds.

So Terrebonne Parish organized Coastal Day, which gives local residents a chance to see what the situation along our coast is and what is being done to help on our behalf.

Coastal groups set up booths at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center last Wednesday, and people came in to learn about what is arguably the most important issue we are facing.

“It’s valuable to raise awareness and help residents understand where their tax dollars are going,” said Lori LeBlanc, Lori LeBlanc, managing director of the Morganza Action Coalition. “We can’t all get out there on the levees, so we bring the levees here.”

As important as the work these people and organizations are doing, it is also vitally important that people – particularly the people who live and work here – are aware of this ongoing, herculean effort to help us keep our area inhabitable. Without this work, we will find it increasingly difficult to continue living here, and our children and grandchildren might have to abandon coastal Louisiana altogether.

We don’t want that to happen, and we know that it will take a lot of work to reverse the outcome of decades of neglect. But we also should know something about what is happening, the projects that are consuming time and money and the ultimate impacts they will have on our lives. Even more importantly, we should all have a solid understanding of what will happen if we do nothing.

With the laudable goal of giving more people the information they need about the work that affects them, the Coastal Day is a shining example of people who are on the front line of this important battle letting the people who aren’t so close to get familiar with the ongoing effort.

Well done!

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.