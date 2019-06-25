ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Let things run their course. Don't worry too much when it comes to a potential problem as the situation will most likely correct itself. Devise strategies and make observations but take no impromptu action.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Set the record straight. Someone who tries to exercise authority that they don't have may need to be gently reminded of that fact. If over-assertive people are accommodated now, they could keep pushing boundaries.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Knowledge is golden. However, it is in-depth comprehension of an issue that is most valuable, so you may want to delve deeper to discover all the facts. Avoid starting any significant endeavors without careful forethought.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remember that every cause has an effect. Take time to anticipate the consequences of your actions and find a solution that makes the fewest ripples. Resist the temptation to make an impulse buy of something silly or trendy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The force is with you. Use your feelings and instincts to guide you through rocky territory today as your intuition serves you well. Others may be pleasantly surprised if you demonstrate your strengths and abilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't concern yourself with "what ifs?" Life holds countless possibilities, but you'll never find out what you can actually achieve unless you start to make your move. Steer clear of controversies and empty daydreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Clear your mind and the rest will follow. You'll perform at a higher level if you adopt an analytical approach to everything and don't become emotionally involved. Fears and doubts are your worst enemies now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): One step forward can sometimes equal several steps back. Acting impulsively or overreacting could quickly undo a great deal of progress. Remain patient, grounded, and try to leave well enough alone for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Attaining dreams requires patience. Important events in your life will unfold in their own good time; do what you need to do to keep it all going in the meantime. Don't let impatience lead you to poor decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Nip it in the bud. Deal with adversity both quickly and kindly and you will be most impressive to those watching. Meet challenges head on; don't assume that passing problems will just go away now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): March to your own beat. Others may have separate agendas, which may or may not align with yours, so adhere to your own standards and objectives. Don't agree to projects which would require you act unethically in any way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): You are the product of all your experiences. Past incidents that may have been unpleasant at the time have provided you with the wisdom and grit to get you where you are now. Defeat can be as valuable a lesson as victory.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: As the next five to six weeks unfold you might feel more dynamic and popular than usual. This can be a good time to make important changes and to shake off old habits and restrictions. However, some people you meet may not be more than casual acquaintances; don't automatically assume they'll be loyal supporters. During September it is best to avoid making changes or key decisions. You may be more romantic than usual, so could succumb to temptations and this could cause misunderstandings. In early October you can make sound appraisals of your assets since you will be savvy about financial matters, but you may also be overly competitive and lose traction in negotiations. You might waste time and energy in November because you are distracted by wishful thinking, so wait until December to make key decisions.