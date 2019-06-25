Organizers of the Acadia Music Fest, an annual one-day and one-stage outdoor festival in Thibodaux, have announced the musical acts for this year's event, which takes place Nov. 2.

The festival will showcase local art, music and food at the Acadia Plantation Town Center, 110 Rue Angelique, and feature a national star as its headliner.

Ten different acts will take the stage at the festival, the profits from which will go to the Ben Meyer Foundation to help charities in the community. This year, money raised will go to CASA of Lafourche and MacDonell Children's Services.

Here is this year's lineup includes:

Flo Rida: Rapper whose catalog includes the international hit singles "Right Round," "Club Can't Handle Me," "Good Feeling," "Wild Ones," "Whistle," "I Cry," "G.D.F.R." and "My House" has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists.REHAB: American Southern rock, country and alternative hip hop band based in Atlanta, best known for its 2000 hit, "Bartender Song (Sittin' at a Bar)."Anders Osborne: Swedish-born, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter supporting his new album, "Alone (Unplugged)."Bishop Gunn: Southern rock band from Natchez, Mississippi. which has opened for acts such as The Marcus King Band, Whiskey Myers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws and Black Stone Cherry. After the festival, the band will perform on the Southern Rock Cruise and embark on a European tour that includes support dates with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.The Revelries: Full sounding, guitar-driven rock band from Baton Rouge. The group has an original sound influenced by bands such as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Kings of Leon and John Mayer. The band released its first two singles “Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes” and “Abbot Kinney” in 2018.

Also appearing will be local favorites Choppa, Little John and the Dirty Clarks, Ben Labat and the Happy Devil, Black Suit Brigade and Soul Survivors.

