1. Fourth of July: Let Freedom Ring Festival starts at 4 p.m. July 4 at Peltier Park in Thibodaux. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

2. Punk rock: 10 p.m. July 5 at the Intracoastal Club, 8448 Main st. in Houma. The Morons, Tidus, Poster Child and Missing will perform. $7 cover.

3. Senior Social: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3, Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret St., Houma. The Fourth of July social for those 60 and up who live in Terrebonne is put on by the Terrebonne Council on Aging. Lunch, with live music by Rockin' Oldies. $2 admission. Tickets should be purchased in advance at any Council on Aging center or the main office at 995 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma.

4. Ann Savoy: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 1 at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, 314 St. Mary St. in Thibodaux. Cajun musician, producer and recording artist performs in Thibodaux. Free.

5. Calling Home: 10 p.m. July 5 at The Balcony, 7834 Main St. in Houma. Houma-based alt-rock band performs originals and covers with opening act Roman Ziller.