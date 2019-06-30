Remembering times gone by from Etowah County’s auto racing world:

PA announcer “Jug” Bruce at Attalla’s popular Del-Ed Speedway: “The white flag is out and we’re on the last lap with ‘Wild’ Bill Noah’s Chevy out front and Ronnie Hood, Mickey Elliott and Harold Henson close behind ... .”

Out at Hokes Bluff’s Gadsden Speedway, this writer for nearly 20 years was in the booth for their Saturday night half-mile events: ”We’re getting close to the end and this is a rough and tumble race; there’s been a lot of bumping sheet metal. Uh oh! ‘Wild Bill’ Noah’s Chevy has just gone up high on the back straightaway and gone over the wall, out of the track, falling about 50 feet down into the woods. Folks, this is a bad one for Southside’s favorite driver ... .”

Before those two race tracks, there was the Rainbow City Raceway, just off Alabama Highway 77 across from Etowah Builders’s Supply; and later, a round race track would be built alongside the famed Green Valley Drag Strip located on the western edge of Glencoe.

Those racing years of long ago are filled with many memories of the men (and boys plus a few women) who loved getting behind the wheel of a “souped-up” Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge or whatever to see who was the fastest, who had the best built car, who had the best motor. In those days, the top prize money was probably $100, with $75 for second place and $50 for finishing third.

Bill Noah told me that the money didn’t matter all that much. ”It cost more to race than what you won,” he said. “Really, it was a matter of pride to win and to keep on being a winner.”

Noah came to Southside about 70 years ago as a youngster and has never left. He was raised there, educated in the community schools, reared his family and built his business in the area once known as “Smokeneck.”

He’s always had a love of cars, helping install an engine when he was 12 years old. He was slated to be the starting center on the high school football team his senior year, ”But I got hired as a mechanic at Lee Owens Brake and Front End Center and dropped out of school. I did get my diploma a few years later.”

Noah’s racing career started in the early 1960s on the Green Valley Drag Strip, driving a 1961 Studebaker. Later, he got a 1946 Ford flat-head coupe and joined the Del-Ed racing fraternity. It didn’t take the wiry, but skillful driver long to turn heads as he quickly became one of the track’s leading contenders. He and such drivers as Johnny Floyd, Walter “Red” Franklin, Charlie Dawson, Jerry Goodwin, Larry Spurlock, Stan Griffin and a host of others — including Hueytown’s Red Farmer on occasion — thrilled the hundreds of race fans who attended the weekly events to watch the action on the quarter-mile circle.

Whether the racing was at Green Valley (drag strip or round track), Del-Ed or Gadsden Speedway, well-known drivers from all across Alabama (and other states) made Etowah County one of the places to be to watch the best of stock car auto racing.

Q: Bill, how many races have you won?

A: I don’t know; we just never kept count. At one time I had the same percentage as Richard Petty in NASCAR, who averaged 1 win out of every 4 events.

In only his second year of competition, Noah won 14 events, a record at the time. He was fond of driving 6-cylinder cars against most others who had V-8s.

Old-timers still talk about the legend of “Wild Bill’s” racing. It’s been about 40 years since he hung up his driving gloves, but he was active as a car builder and mechanic for other owners and drivers afterward. And he was the force behind the success of his son, Greg, who became a stock car racer in his own right, eventually moving to super sprint cars and winning championship in the IMSA series.

Another son, Paul, and grandson, Chris, also have spent time going in circles at various tracks.

Through the years, Noah worked at a number of jobs, including a long stint as a millwright at the local Goodyear plant and owning an American Oil service station. And he raced at every opportunity.

“What most folk don’t know,” he said, “was that most of us drivers did our own work, often building our race car from the bottom up. Doing the work and racing was hard work, but it was rewarding, especially if you won on Saturday night.”

Noah married Mary Coker 60 years ago. They are parents of three boys and one daughter, and are “grands” to “a whole bunch of young’uns.”

One last question asked of Noah: I understand that you and Mary took a lot of flak for taking your children to all the races?

The old racer turned businessman didn’t bat an eye when he said, ”I had rather have had them with me there than them being out on the street somewhere.”

Harry D. Butler, a former broadcaster, is a motivational speaker and author of “Alabama’s First Radio Stations, 1920-1960.” Butler periodically sits down with someone of note, then brings the conversation to readers.