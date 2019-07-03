Border children are non-partisan

A hearing was held in Congress on June 26 regarding immigrant children and funding for the crisis at the border. Congress was questioning department heads or their representatives of Border Patrol, ICE, and Hill.

Neither party wants the responsibility of these immigrant children.

Rick Scott acted as if he was livid and disgusted that nothing has been done and that the other side was just complaining that the three agencies were not doing their job. Most all other members (of both parties) were just blaming the other party.

One congressman was positive and wanted to have "true conversations" on how to make this funding happen; meanwhile others were just saying "it is not going to happen".

They were all talking about short-term and long-term detention centers. Not one person spoke to truth about getting these children processed and to their families or sponsors.

Sen. Maggie Hassan stated 140 countries were represented by individual children being held in the U.S., and 54 countries represented where family was being detained.

She stated some of the horrendous problems at the centers previously reported by attorneys and doctors who were allowed to go inside. Border Patrol did not believe these things were true. Sen. Hassan assured him the attorneys were speaking truth.

It was obvious that the Border Patrol wants his people to go back to their original positions. He stated several times that someone needs to "get rid" of these "bodies" (yes, he said that) so they could do their jobs. With such an attitude, I would not want him or his personnel around children.

These are non-partisan children. Open these facilities to the press and Congress. Be transparent. Once you know better, do better.

America needs to see what is happening to these children. They are in our care. They are our non-partisan children and they belong to all of us.

Mary Bell Lunsford, Crestview