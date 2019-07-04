April Renee’ Stevens, 35, has gone to rest with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

She was born in Panama City April 1, 1984 to Tammy Golden and Randy Walker.

April was a very loving, family-oriented woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

April is survived by her husband, Joseph Brandon Stevens, of Eastpoint; her mother, Tammy Leigh Golden of Eastpoint; five sisters, Toni Leigh Anderson of Crestview, Teri (Chris) Tortorici of Alabama, Melia (Bud) Bosarge of South Carolina, Russhelle (Ronnie) Custer of Eastpoint and Jewelie (Mike) Conrad; four brothers, Jeff (Cindy) Corbin of Birmingham, Alabama, Patrick (Sandy) Eckert of Ocala, Brian (CJ) Eckert of Orlando and Ritchie (Whitney) Golden of Apalachicola; grandfather, Papa Jimmy Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins along with many loving friends.

She is preceded in death and gone to be with her son, Seth Walter Register, her sister Maureen Joyce Hutchinson, and grandmothers Patricia Ann Whiddon and Maureen Joyce Barnes, father Randy Robert Walker, step-father Ritchie Dean Golden and Papa Whitt.

A Home-going service was held Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m EDT at the Eastpoint Church of God, with Pastor Larry Sterling officiating. Visitation at the church began at 1 p.m. EDT. Interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Apalachicola. Arrangements are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.