A registered sexual predator sought on a warrant out of Bay County was arrested following a traffic stop last week, according to a release from the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Chester Loran Kemp, 54, is a registered Sexual Predator and was wanted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation.

Kemp was arrested after a Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy received information from a citizen about Kemp’s being in Gulf County.

It was ultimately determined Kemp had been in the county for roughly three months without reporting his location to the GCSO, according to a release.

Kemp was taken into custody on a traffic stop and when asked his name he provided the deputy a false name and birth date.

In addition to his probation violation warrant in Bay County, Kemp was charged with Failure to Report Vacating his Permanent Residence, Failure to Report Change in Residence, Failure to Provide other Registration Information and Knowingly Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

He was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility and held for his first appearance in court.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious persons and activity to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office. Information on registered sexual offenders and sexual predators is available online at offender.fdle.state.fl.us.