The University of Alabama is offering four tickets to the home football opener for $99.

UA will face New Mexico State at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The offer is available online only at www.rolltide.com and expires at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

UA is also offering season ticket packages, mini-plans that include either three or five home games and individual game tickets at its website.

After opening the home schedule with New Mexico State, the rest of the home slate includes:

• Sept. 21: Southern Miss

• Sept. 28: Ole Miss

• Oct. 19: Tennessee

• Oct. 26: Arkansas

• Nov. 9: LSU

• Nov. 23: Western Carolina